Jason Rohde's counsel lashes judge as wife killer's appeal turned down

He said Rohde was hopeful about the outcome of his next appeal.

"He has been transferred to another prison. He still holding up and strong and hopes his case will be heard by the SCA."

Rohde killed his wife, with whom he has three daughters, in a room they shared at Spier estate, near Stellenbosch, in July 2016. He was there attending a work conference and Susan had insisted on joining him after she discovered his extramarital affair with Cape Town estate agent Jolene Alterskye.

In the leave to appeal application, Rohde's counsel, Graham van der Spuy, said Salie-Hlophe should not have convicted him.

"The court should have found the accused not guilty and should have acquitted him in respect of both of the aforesaid counts," said Van der Spuy. "The convictions of the accused were against the evidence and the weight of evidence. The court erred and misdirected itself in failing to make a finding that the accused's evidence was probably true, alternatively, at the very least, that his version of events was reasonably possibly true [namely, that the deceased died by committing suicide by hanging herself and that she was not murdered by him]."

Van der Spuy said Salie-Hlophe failed to properly analyse and evaluate the evidence and "instead did so in a manner that was subjective, selective and failed to take into account [either properly or at all] the whole of the evidence that was legitimately placed before it".

He said that during the trial, Salie-Hlophe conducted herself in a manner that had "the effect of constituting an infringement" on Rohde's rights.