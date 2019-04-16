Notre-Dame fire under control, Macron vows to rebuild

"We have been dealt a knockout blow," a stricken-looking Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit told reporters.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, but the cathedral had been undergoing intense restoration work which the fire service said could be linked to the blaze.

French prosecutors said it was being currently being treated as an accident.

Historians expressed dismay at the collapse of a building that has been a symbol of France for almost a millennium.

"If Paris is the Eiffel Tower then France is Notre Dame. It's the entire culture, entire history of France incarnated in this monument," Bernard Lecomte, a writer and specialist in religious history told BFM TV.

Deputy Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told the channel that workers were scrambling "to save all the artworks that can be saved."

Officials later said teams had managed to salvage an unknown quantity of the cultural treasures.

'Emotion of a nation'

Macron cancelled a planned national policy speech on recent "Yellow Vest" protests and instead headed to the scene, where he vowed the cathedral would be reborn.

"We will rebuild Notre-Dame because it is what the French expect," he said, describing Notre Dame as "the epicentre of our life" and the cathedral of "all the French", whether religious or not.

France's billionaire Pinault dynasty immediately pledged 100 million euros for the reconstruction effort.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Notre-Dame cathedral a "symbol of European culture" as the blaze raged.

The Vatican on Monday expressed its "incredulity" and "sadness" over the fire.

'Water bombers not used'

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, the fire brigade said, revising an earlier assessment that the individual was in a serious condition.

US President Donald Trump in a tweet said it was "horrible" to watch the fire but caused controversy by offering advice on how to put it out.