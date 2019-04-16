Paedophile Bruce Ehrlich complains of “appalling conditions” in prison
Convicted East London paedophile Bruce Ehrlich arrogantly told senior magistrate Fanie Stander that if his case would be postponed any further he did not want to keep pitching up in court because he was sick of prison conditions.
This was after his bail application was again postponed on Tuesday because the Linda Magaxeni, the first magistrate that presided on his matter, and a police investigating officer, called in sick.
“Your worship, if there’s going to be another postponement tomorrow, may it be done in absentia. The conditions here are appalling,” he said.
Ehrlich’s application was postponed for Wednesday. When Stander told him that he would have to suck it up and handle the conditions, Ehrlich shook his head before he turned and walked down the stairs to police holding cells.
Stander said: “Unfortunately you will have to appear. It’s something we all have to lift with. I mean I also have to sit here.”
Ehrlich, who faces multiple charges of rape, assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.
He was convicted for similar offences against boys in the early 1990s.