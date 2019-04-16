Paedophile Bruce Ehrlich complains of “appalling conditions” in prison

Convicted East London paedophile Bruce Ehrlich arrogantly told senior magistrate Fanie Stander that if his case would be postponed any further he did not want to keep pitching up in court because he was sick of prison conditions.

This was after his bail application was again postponed on Tuesday because the Linda Magaxeni, the first magistrate that presided on his matter, and a police investigating officer, called in sick.

“Your worship, if there’s going to be another postponement tomorrow, may it be done in absentia. The conditions here are appalling,” he said.