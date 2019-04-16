SA retailers brace themselves for Easter weekend crime spree

The upcoming Easter weekend has the country's retailers on high alert amid fears of a wave of attacks by gangs of armed robbers.

This emerged at a cash protection industry media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by cash guarding company Cash Connect, whose joint chief executive officer Richard Phillips said they were bracing themselves for an increase in attacks on shops.

“If you look at year-on-year police crime statistics from the period March/April 2016-2017 to March/April 2017-2018, there was a 16% increase in attacks on retailers countrywide,"he said.

“We fear that it could be the same this Easter, which is clearly the flavour of the month for criminal activities because of an increase in cash flowing into the retail space.”