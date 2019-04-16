Steinhoff looking for billions of rands in capital injection

Retailer Steinhoff on Monday announced key terms for its French unit Conforama’s plan to raise 316 million euros (R5.6-billion) to shore up its finances after sales fell and costs rose.

Steinhoff said the financing included the issue of warrants in an amount equal to 49.9% of Conforama’s shares to the providers of cash, giving the financiers enhanced governance rights and allowing them to appoint two independent directors to Conforama’s board.

The financing also includes call protections — a security measure which imposes penalties if a loan is repaid earlier than its maturity date.