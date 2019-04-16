Tom Moyane loses again, but Twitter is not so compassionate
Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's legal woes trended on social media after the Zondo commission dismissed his application to cross-examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
The commission into state capture said Moyane's statement does not show where he is implicated in Gordhan's affidavit, as required by rule 3.4.
Zondo said Moyane's statement does not directly respond to the parts where he is implicated.
In March, Moyane applied for leave to cross-examine Gordhan, which the minister tried to fight on the grounds that this may be a political campaign against him by the EFF.
Business Day reported that Gordhan may have raised concerns over Moyane being legally represented by EFF chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu.
In February, the Constitutional Court dismissed Moyane's application to appeal his axing from Sars.
In December, the high court threw out Moyane's bid to overturn Ramaphosa's decision to fire him.
Many on social media questioned Moyane's legal misfortunes, looking at the latest ruling as another loss for him.
Our Constitution grants everyone right to defend himself. You may not agree with Moyane issues but he still needs to be granted right like anyone else to defend himself. It's sad what Zondo is doing @AdvDali_Mpofu— Justice Now! (@gmalau32) April 16, 2019
Zondo, after reviewing application by Moyane to cross examine Gordhan— Monghadi Mazambi (@MonghadiMazambi) April 16, 2019
Gordhan 4 - Moyane 0 #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/pvEishuK2q
So Tom Moyane loses again #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/8amUXnHqKM— Zukula (@Mndeni361) April 16, 2019
Good! Moyane and Mpofu wanted to use the Commission to play politics. https://t.co/lB9ZZvfk78— buhle khanyile (@bwk4r) April 16, 2019
Moyane failed to prove his case finish n klaar #StateCapatureInquiry— Mxhosa Xho!! (@xolile_mgidi) April 16, 2019
#Moyane must be careful before these lawyers finish his pension money— D.the man?????? (@thathe_) April 16, 2019
Tom Moyane making @AdvDali_Mpofu looks like an armature Reminding us that u money can't always get u out of trouble. Even best lawyers do loose.— Tinyiko Mpenyana (@tinyiko_tim) April 16, 2019