Tom Moyane loses again, but Twitter is not so compassionate

Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's legal woes trended on social media after the Zondo commission dismissed his application to cross-examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The commission into state capture said Moyane's statement does not show where he is implicated in Gordhan's affidavit, as required by rule 3.4.

Zondo said Moyane's statement does not directly respond to the parts where he is implicated.

In March, Moyane applied for leave to cross-examine Gordhan, which the minister tried to fight on the grounds that this may be a political campaign against him by the EFF.

Business Day reported that Gordhan may have raised concerns over Moyane being legally represented by EFF chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu.

In February, the Constitutional Court dismissed Moyane's application to appeal his axing from Sars.

In December, the high court threw out Moyane's bid to overturn Ramaphosa's decision to fire him.

Many on social media questioned Moyane's legal misfortunes, looking at the latest ruling as another loss for him.