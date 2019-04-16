WATCH | Death, fire and CCTV: How the state linked Rob Packham to his wife's murder

In February 2018, the burnt body of school administrator Gill Packham was found in the boot of her car.

Her husband, Cape Town businessman Rob Packham, was arrested shortly afterwards and is now in court for her murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

By using CCTV footage from the case, plus forensic reports, eyewitness testimonies, crime scene photos and cellphone records, TimesLIVE has plotted a sequence of events which the state says ties her husband to her murder.