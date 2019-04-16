WATCH| DJ Maphorisa wants to sign THIS kid who has gone viral for his amazing vocals

Attempts to contact DJ Maphorisa and his team for further comment was unsuccessful, but speaking to TshisaLIVE one of Likhey's mentor, Jazz maestro Dumza Maswana, said he was honoured by the request.

"I showed his parents the request and it is up to them. They can see that he has an incredible talent and they want to nurture it. So they let him have opportunities, but only if it doesn't distract him from school. They have made it clear that education comes first.

"It hasn't just been Maphorisa, there has been others, but it is up to the parents to decide. Of course, I will advise here and there, but it is ultimately their decision. I think he has an incredible talent that will go far."

He is currently working with Dumza ahead of their show together at the Port Elizabeth Opera House next month. The show will also feature The Soil muso Ntsika Ngxanga.

Dumza said that up to this point, Likhey has performed mostly in church where his father is a musician. He added that Likhey was a little taken aback by all the attention on him.

"He is excited but I don't think he understands it all. I showed him that he is trending and he was like 'that's nice'. I don't think he understands it all. He is humble and just focuses on his music.