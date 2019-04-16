WATCH | Julius Malema rides a metro train for the first time, and loves it

EFF leader Julius Malema described his first-ever experience on a Metro Rail train as an "experience and a half” while on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Malema joined thousands of commuters just after 6am on their way to work from Umlazi to the Durban city centre.

"I was last on a train on my way to Cape Town to the ANC conference while I was still in the Youth League, but it was just us on it, it was not an ordinary train with ordinary citizens so this is an experience and a half for me," said Malema.