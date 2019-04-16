WATCH | Julius Malema rides a metro train for the first time, and loves it
EFF leader Julius Malema described his first-ever experience on a Metro Rail train as an "experience and a half” while on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Malema joined thousands of commuters just after 6am on their way to work from Umlazi to the Durban city centre.
"I was last on a train on my way to Cape Town to the ANC conference while I was still in the Youth League, but it was just us on it, it was not an ordinary train with ordinary citizens so this is an experience and a half for me," said Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema describes his first experience on a metro-rail train while campaigning in KZN #EFFKZN #JuliusMalema @yasantha @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/1Wx0jJDdiW— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) April 16, 2019
The nearly 45-minute train ride saw scores of commuters taking selfies with Malema and telling him about their day-to-day travel woes, while EFF supporters chanted struggle songs the whole way.
"Our people are subjected to overcrowded trains and as a result they are arriving very late to work and school. Those are the issues we need to fix," he said.
EFF leader Julius Malema on a packed train from Umlazi to Berea Staion, Durban as part of election campaign. @timeslive #EFF #JuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/8Y14ZaTvZu— T. Dlamini (@moskido) April 16, 2019
With less than three weeks to go until the national elections, Malema has been on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal.
He is expected to address students at the Durban University of Technology later on Tuesday.
On Monday Malema and former president Jacob Zuma were both in northern KZN on the campaign trail for their respective parties.