Xasa wants equal recognition of male and female sports personalities

Sports minister Thokozile Xasa is on a mission to level the playing fields by developing a policy that will compel federations to give women in sport the same opportunities as their male counterparts. The policy, once adopted will be infused in the department’s transformation agenda, Xasa told delegates at the women and sport policy roadshow in Mthatha on Friday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.