Young pilot is making dreams come true for young township aviators

When young pilot Boitumelo Katisi found out that black children in the townships had no clue about fulfilling their dreams through a career in aviation, she decided to launch an organisation that would inform youths how to achieve their dreams.

Aviation Development in Africa was founded by Katisi and a friend. The pair saw a gap in terms of educating students about careers in the field, whether they wanted to fly planes or attend to passengers.

“This also made us realise the need for funding in assisting learners and other previously disadvantaged individuals in the industry who struggle to complete their career choice due to funding,” says Katisi, adding that they seek funding from corporates, government companies and international corporations.

Katisi says aviation is a field that was dominated by white people but is seeing a lot more diversity. Through Aviation Development in Africa, Katisi ensures that more youth have access to the necessary information to become the jet-setter she has become.