Zahara denies she was paid for Alph Lukau visit

Musician Zahara has addressed the frenzy around her visit to controversial pastor Alph Lukau's church late last year, telling TshisaLIVE that she was not paid for the visit and slamming suggestions it was a publicity stunt.

The video of Lukau praying for Zahara was shared widely on social media this week amidst reports that she was facing financial difficulties and could soon lose her home and luxury car.

Zahara visited the church late last year and was "blessed" by the pastor to have her difficulties removed.

Zahara said that she was invited to the church after getting in touch with another pastor at the church.