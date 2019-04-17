Armscor donation improves conditions for disabled kids

Disabled pupils say hostel will finally feel like home, not a prison cell

PREMIUM

In a quest to “fix” the image of Vukuhambe Special Needs School in Mdantsane, which has been marred by allegations of neglect, abuse and lack of security, the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor) on Wednesday handed over much-needed bedding and kitchen supplies.

