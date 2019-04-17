ConCourt rules in favour of BCM on R74m contract

PREMIUM

A long-standing legal wrangle between the Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) and a Western Cape-based construction and engineering company, Asla, over a controversial tender contract has ended with the Constitutional Court ruling the contract was “unlawful”. The Duncan Village Redevelopment Initiative, reportedly worth R1bn and meant to develop 3,000 houses in Duncan Village, was rubber-stamped in 2009.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.