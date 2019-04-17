Nine arrested as service delivery protests turn ugly in two townships

Cops face off with EL protesters

East London woke to violent running battles at dawn between hundreds of township protesters and police as tensions over land and service delivery boiled over. Tuesday saw seething protesters swearing they would not vote in next month’s general election unless they were given formal housing promised to them for decades, and living conditions in the townships were improved.

