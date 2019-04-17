East London woman accused of raping 14-year-old boys granted bail

A 44-year-old senior Eskom woman employee charged with raping two 14-year-old minor boys smiled and let out a sigh of relief when East London magistrate Fanie Stander granted her R1,000 bail on Tuesday. On Friday, the woman, who has been in custody since her arrest last week, told magistrate Linda Magaxeni she would like her application to be prioritised as she had responsibilities and a job to get back to.

