Looming Numsa strike threatens Easter flights
If a Numsa strike goes ahead on Thursday, it could spell disaster for thousands of South Africans planning to travel ahead of the Easter weekend. On Tuesday, The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa served Comair with 48-hour notice to strike. The probably strike action is related to wage disparities at the operator, whose brands include kulula.
