New Kusile unit produces power eight months ahead of schedule

Eskom said the next step would be to test and optimise the unit over several months which meant providing intermittent power to the grid, and at times possibly none.

Once all the testing is done, the unit will be fully powered at 800MW and will feed into the national grid for the country’s consumption.

Eskom’s chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer said that unit 3 was synchronised more than 8 months ahead of the approved target date of December 2019.

"Once unit 3 has attained full power, it will be a step closer to be commercially operational which is currently targeted at November 2019.

"The construction and commissioning activities on the remaining three Kusile units, namely unit 4-6, is progressing well. Once completed, Kusile’s six units will produce a total of 4,800 MW."