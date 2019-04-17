Plot to kill Sindiso Magaqa began in 2016, court hears

The plot to have ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa murdered is alleged to have begun in October 2016, nine months before he was fatally gunned down.

This was revealed at the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday when the three men accused of Magaqa's murder made an appearance.

The court heard how Sibonelo Myeza, a former cop and now maritime operational manager, Mbulelo Mpofana, a "tenderpreneur", and Mxolisi Ncalane, also a former cop, planned the murder of Magaqa. The trio hired two hitmen, who were initially instructed to carry out the hit on July 12, the day before Magaqa was actually gunned down.

The three men are also charged with the attempted murders of councillors Jabu Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafu.

These new developments in the case were brought to the fore when the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Jim Sekano, took the stand to give evidence and provide reasons as to why the accused should be denied bail.