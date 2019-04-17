Skill shortage could hold up Notre Dame rebuild: UK architect

One of the architects who helped restore Windsor Castle after a devastating fire said a shortage of craftsmen could hold up the reconstruction of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, which was ravaged by fire on Monday night.

"The supply of craftsmen with the skill to work so much stone, so much timber, so much lead, so much glass for the windows is something which the industry in the whole of Europe may well be challenged to meet at the present moment," said Francis Maude, director at the Donald Insall Associates architect firm.

"There are other very large projects which are facing the same limitations," he said, giving the example of the Houses of Parliament where his firm is also working.

Maude's firm was called upon by the British royal family to help restore Windsor Castle following a fire in 1992 that also shocked the country.