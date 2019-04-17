Treasury probes irregularities at 14 Eastern Cape municipalities

Auctioning municipal vehicles, irregularities in awarding road construction tenders and allegations of a former municipal manager building his house using municipal resources, are among a long list of allegations being investigated by National Treasury in the province.

Treasury experts descended on the province last month at the request of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa, and hit the ground running, investigating irregularities and alleged corruption and fraud in 14 troubled municipalities.

The municipalities include King Sabata Dalindyebo, Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Enoch Mgijima Municipality among others.