WATCH | Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?

Food expert Nicola Brooks said that from a food recipe perspective, there was no point or function in putting actual alcohol in a bun.

"Alcohol is too expensive for the price of buns. Anyhow alcohol would likely disappear during the baking process due to the oven temperature," Brooks said.

Justice Project South Africa chairperson Howard Dembovsky said the device tested positive, in the case of the video clip, because it read "mouth alcohol".

"It was probably because the raisins in hot cross buns are soaked in brandy to give them that taste. It could also have been from the yeast they used," he said.

"Handheld breath alcohol [screening devices] will always pick up mouth alcohol, always. They get detected as being breath alcohol."

Dembovsy said he had been demonstrating this at road safety campaigns over the years, but he had used breath freshener. "If you want to see a handheld screen device go berserk, spray a bit of breath freshener in your mouth and blow into one of those."

"If [the person in the hot cross bun video] had rinsed his mouth out with water prior to blowing, it would have given no result. The alcohol clings to your cheeks, but it only stays there for about 20 minutes," Dembovsy said.

The hot cross bun breathalyser conundrum was addressed in an article on Snopes.com in January, in response to a post on the Facebook page of a Australian trucking company.

In it, a trucker obtained a positive alcohol reading after eating a hot cross bun.

“Mouth alcohol” said Snopes, "is a well-known complication for breathalyzer tests and can be easily avoided by not eating, smoking, or chewing on anything for 15 to 20 minutes before blowing into the breathalyzer.

"This is why instruction manuals indicate that the tool should not be used on subjects for 15 to 20 minutes after they’ve eaten, and it is why law enforcement officers are required, in most jurisdictions, to repeat any tests yielding positive readings again after a 15- to 20-minute waiting period."

Transport minister Blade Nzimande launched the 2019 Easter road safety campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Nzimande said the new evidential breathalyser alcohol test (ebat) device would be used during the safety campaign. The test takes two breath samples. If the lower shows 0.24mg of alcohol per 1‚000ml of breath (or more)‚ the driver will be charged.