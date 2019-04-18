'I became angry and I apologise' - Faith Mazibuko on combi courts rant

Gauteng MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Tuesday afternoon apologised for her rant" in front of colleagues, which was leaked to the public in an audio recording.

"I would like to offer my profound apology to the people of South Africa who were offended by my remarks," she said.

Mazibuko said she had already apologised to Gauteng premier David Makhura, the senior management team and those directly affected by her remarks.

"I will continue to dedicate myself to the promotion and advancement of human rights and freedom of citizens," she said.

She was speaking before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which on Monday said it had become aware through various social media platforms of the widely circulated recording of a meeting held by Mazibuko.

In the recording, Mazibuko is heard lambasting senior managers for failing to deliver sports facilities known as "combi courts" - purportedly to bolster support for the ANC ahead of the elections on May 8.

"I empower you, you are not empowerable. Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which department has an HOD that is a mlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national," Mazibuko was heard saying.