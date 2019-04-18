Mthatha boffin puts ocean under scrutiny

A scientist born and raised in Mthatha is quietly confident that once the results of her research are published, they will “change the way we see the world”.

Since 2016, Kolisa Yola Sinyanya, 34, a PhD candidate in the department of oceanography at the University of Cape Town, has been looking at the influence of microscopic ocean organisms, phytoplankton, in affecting the earth’s temperature.

As the effects of climate change continue to be felt globally, the former Zingisa Comprehensive High School and Walter Sisulu University student has worked with the Agulhas System Climate Array, an international oceanographic monitoring group, to provide answers.

Her focus of study has been the marine region between East London and Port Elizabeth.

Sinyanya graduated with an honours in botany and plant biotechnology from WSU in 2011, and later joined the National Research Foundation. She was then accepted to UCT where she did her masters degrees in botany and molecular biology and genomics.

In putting forward her PhD proposal, she noticed that there had not been much analysis of the southern ocean region in respect of this subject, “perhaps because the expertise was not previously available”, she said.

The starting point of Sinyanya’s study is that as the planet warms, more carbon dioxide (CO²) is found in the atmosphere.