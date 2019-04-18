Police use stun grenades to quell PE student protests

Police set off stun grenades after students barricaded entrances to Port Elizabeth's Nelson Mandela University on Wednesday, in contravention of an interdict.

This came less than a month after NMU management and students came to a tacit agreement to resolve issues around registration, funding and accommodation.

Hundreds of students gathered to again voice their concerns on Wednesday.

However, unlike March’s protest, Wednesday’s action, on the university’s north and south campuses, saw no resolution between the two parties.

The management said the university had been working to restore normal academic and other operations following Wednesday’s disruption.