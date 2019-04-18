WATCH | Flying motorcycle takes to the skies

Is it a motorcycle? Is it a helicopter?

Actually, it's both.

French custom automotive builder Ludovic Lazareth has conjured up a number of unusual motorised creations in the past and the Moto Volante flying bike is his latest.

It rides much like a regular motorcycle on the road - except for having four wheels instead of two - but when the rider gets tired of traffic jams the contraption changes, Transformer-like, into a jet-powered quadcopter that soars over the gridlock.

After pulling over to the side of the road, the rider presses a button to convert the Moto Volante to fly mode. It takes about a minute for the jets mounted in each wheel hub to warm up, upon which the wheels tilt 90 degrees to provide take-off and gliding thrust. There's a parachute mounted in each wheel in case of emergencies.