Comair on Thursday announced that it had managed to temporarily halt a wage-related strike by its workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA.

The airline had headed to the Labour Court amid last minute efforts to stop the strike which had been scheduled to start at 1pm.

"The Labour Court reserved judgment in the case and interdicted the strike‚ which began at 13:00 today‚ from continuing until it reached a final judgment‚" the airline said in a statement.

Comair's executive director‚ Wrenelle Stander‚ said they had sought the interdict to ensure its customers reached their destinations over Easter.

“We value our employees and respect their right to strike but would always prefer to reach a mutually acceptable solution. We will continue to engage the union‚" Stander said.

The company had on Wednesday said it would pull out all the stops to ensure that its customers were not affected by the strike.

"These included employees from around the business volunteering to assist at airports‚ pro-actively contacting customers to facilitate check-in and providing additional fast-bag-drop counters‚" the company had said.