Makana municipality is a city in deep crisis

After local citizen and business groups filed an urgent application against the council and Eskom, the high court instructed Makana to fast-track another payment structure. However, this provided only short-term relief for citizens. Last week, news hit that by the end of April the dam that supplies the western half of the town will be empty.

Makhanda has buckled steadily over the past five years, and 2019 appears to be the tipping point for many residents. A rough online count reveals about 400 homes are for sale. And a local doctor tells the FM that he spends much of his time tending to depressed and anxious patients. Emigration forms are piling up on his desk, he says, awaiting his signature.

A crisis narrative has developed among residents, who express desperation and disgust on social media. But the actions of some residents — a group that spans economic, social and racial divides — provides a counterpoint; a triage of sorts.

Members of the Grahamstown Residents’ Association (GRA), Makana Revive and the Unemployed People’s Movement have mounted a civic fight-back in the form of peaceful protests, petitions, fundraising to pay private firms to fix the roads, volunteering to collect refuse during the strike and court action.

Unity such as this does not simply happen, even in a time of crisis; the GRA has worked hard over the past three years to involve its members in underserviced areas and give voice to the more marginalised.