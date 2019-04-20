'Pray for us': Ramaphosa invites the church to be ANC's watchdog

President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited the Methodist Church to play a watchdog role on the governing ANC and correct the party when it strays.

Ramaphosa gave Methodist church leaders "presidential permission" to tell the ANC when it was out of line and was not fulfilling its mandate of creating a better South Africa for all.

"I give you presidential permission. The Methodist Church should point out the errors that we are making. Don't stand back. We know you will do it out of love," Ramaphosa said.

The president was addressing church leaders and congregants of the church's Port Shepstone Circuit Good Friday celebrations on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday.

Ramaphosa called for better working relations between the state and the church, and called on the church to pray for the governing party.