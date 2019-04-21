Butterworth man to appear in court for allegedly raping 2-year-old girl

A 36-year-old man will appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a two-year-old girl, Eastern Cape police said.

The suspect was arrested in the town on Thursday.

"It is alleged that police received information that the suspect raped the victim on Wednesday, at about 5.30pm, inside a container where the suspect was selling his stuff along the corner of Bell and Grubb Streets, Butterworth," police said.

They said the suspect would face a charge of rape.

Butterworth police cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the alleged rape of a child and commended the Butterworth police for their swift action in tracing and arresting the suspect.