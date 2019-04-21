Ma Ntuli’s lawyer urges chief prosecutor to act on Zuma poisoning 'plot'

Chief prosecutor Shamila Batohi has been urged to make a decision on whether to charge Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, accused of plotting to poison her estranged husband, former president Jacob Zuma.

“This matter has been hanging over my client’s head since June 2015,” her lawyer, Ulrich Roux, said in a letter sent to the newly appointed Batohi earlier this month, according to a recent report on Times Select.

“In four years, the SA Police Services and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have seemingly made no progress pertaining to any further investigation being conducted herein and whether there is merit or substance in the allegations levelled against my client.”

Ntuli-Zuma, also known as Ma Ntuli, “from the outset made it clear that she is not aware of, nor was she in any way involved in, an alleged conspiracy to murder Jacob Zuma”, said Roux.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke confirmed that Batohi had received the letter and it “is receiving attention”.

Ntuli-Zuma has joined a host of high-profile suspects in politically-loaded cases – including former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen and former SA Revenue Service official Johan van Loggerenberg – to seek Batohi’s intervention in the prosecutions against them.