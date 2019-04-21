News

Pro-Jacob Zuma church group in disarray

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 21 April 2019
Buyisile Ngqulwana, the secretary-general of the SACMCC, has asked the IEC to deregister the ATM for the election.
The church organisation that founded the pro-Jacob Zuma African Transformation Movement (ATM) is unravelling, with a faction applying for the party to be deregistered and barred from the May 8 elections.  

Buyisile Ngqulwana, the secretary-general of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC), the church NGO that founded the party, this week wrote to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), asking that the ATM be deregistered for the election.  

