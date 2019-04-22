Momentum pays families of more murdered policyholders after public outrage over rejected claim

Sometimes, you can be right and wrong at the same time.

That realisation saw insurance company Momentum pay Durban widow Denise Ganas R2.4m in November 2018, despite its legitimate rejection of a claim on her murdered husband Nathan’s life policy, based on his failure to disclose key medical information when he took out the policy in 2014.

And thanks to her, in the five months since that case hit the headlines, four other families of policyholders who were murdered - one of them 14 years ago - have received surprise payments of an average of R1.2m each.

As in the Ganas case, their claims were rejected on the grounds of material medical non-disclosure at the time the policies were taken out.

Momentum came in for massive public condemnation for its controversial rejection of the Ganas claim.

The insurer said Ganas - who was murdered during a hijacking in 2017 - failed to disclose to them that he’d had a blood sugar test two weeks before he applied for the life policy, and that the results were material - in other words, he ought to have known that he was obliged to disclose that key medical information.