Ukraine comedian Zelensky wins presidency in landslide

A comedian with no political experience won a landslide victory in Ukraine's presidential election, drawing congratulations from global leaders while dealing a stunning rebuke to his country's political establishment.

Volodymyr Zelensky, whose only previous political role was playing the president in a TV show, trounced incumbent Petro Poroshenko by taking 73.2% of the vote, according to nearly complete official results released early on Monday.

Poroshenko garnered just 24.4%, losing to the 41-year-old comedian and actor across the country, with 85% of ballots counted after Sunday's election.

It was an extraordinary outcome to a campaign that started as a joke but struck a chord with voters frustrated by social injustice, corruption and a war with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has claimed some 13,000 lives.

The star of the TV series "Servant of the People" will now take the helm of a country of 45 million people beset by challenges and having run on the vaguest of political platforms.

"I will never let you down," Zelensky told jubilant supporters at his campaign headquarters where he was showered with glittering confetti.

"I can tell all post-Soviet countries: 'Look at us! Everything is possible!'," he declared.

The remark appeared aimed at neighbouring Russia, where Vladimir Putin has been in power for 20 years and many followed the Ukrainian election with keen interest.