A shop selling biscuits and oils containing dagga at Sedgefield, on the Garden Route, was raided by the police at the weekend within hours of opening for the first time.

Police attached to the Outeniqua dog unit “acted on information received and clamped down on the illegal dealing in cannabis” when they closed down the shop within two hours of it opening for business for the first time, police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

“The merchandise included cannabis oils‚ sweets‚ cookies and rusks . . . wedding cake . . . and gorilla cookies‚ all containing cannabis.”

A 31-year-old man‚ believed to be the owner of the shop‚ was arrested for dealing in drugs.

Goods to the value of about R80‚000 were confiscated.

“Efforts to eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs, which is believed to be a major crime contributor‚ is a priority for the Western Cape police‚ despite recent changes to legislation that have legalised the private cultivation and consumption of dagga‚” Pojie said.

“Selling or dealing in prohibited drugs remains an offence.”

The suspect is to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.