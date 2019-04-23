l 33 dead l PSJ evacuations l Dams fill up
FLOOD DEVASTATION: More than 30 dead after torrential rains ravage EC and KZN
Heavy rains cut swathe from KZN to EC bringing death and destruction
Torrential downpours and flooding have led to the deaths of at least 33 people, mostly along the eastern seaboard – from Kwa-Zulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.