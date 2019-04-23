Name airport after Winnie, Mmusi told

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been asked to reconsider his party's position against naming Cape Town International Airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The request was made by Zodwa Zwane, Madikizela-Mandela's former personal assistant, who was clad in her ANC regalia during Maimane's visit to her house in Dobsonville, Soweto, yesterday.

The DA voted against the motion in parliament to rename the airport after Madikizela-Mandela.

The motion was brought by the EFF, but the DA argued that this was an election stunt. The DA also argued that renaming the airport would cost the taxpayer about R20m.

Zwane said: "I feel that she is not honoured and recognised for the contribution she made in the Struggle."

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 last year.