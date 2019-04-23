Report said charge him, but this CFO’s boss renewed his contract instead
A senior official in the Gauteng economic development department has had his contract renewed despite a recommendation that he be prosecuted for his role in the irregular expenditure of R82m.
The current contract of Abdullah Ismail, the Gauteng economic development, agriculture and rural development chief financial officer, was due to expire in seven months. But it has been renewed for another five years.
