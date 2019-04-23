News

Report said charge him, but this CFO’s boss renewed his contract instead

By Mpumzi Zuzile and Bongani Fuzile - 23 April 2019
Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile signed off on the extended contract.
A senior official in the Gauteng economic development department has had his contract renewed despite a recommendation that he be prosecuted for his role in the irregular expenditure of R82m.

The current contract of Abdullah Ismail, the Gauteng economic development, agriculture and rural development chief financial officer, was due to expire in seven months. But it has been renewed for another five years.

