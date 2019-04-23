Torrential rain kills five in Durban, forces EC evacuations

In another call-out, workers rescued a woman in her 70s after she was entrapped for almost two hours under rubble when her Overport home collapsed.

Her son, in his 20s, succumbed to major injuries as a result of the collapse.

Jamieson said rescue workers had cleared the area of other residents to avoid any further tragedy.

There were also reports of informal settlements in Chatsworth being washed away.

Residents have been advised to stay off the roads as emergency services respond to multiple call-outs. There have been reports of flooding and roads being washed away.

In the Eastern Cape, homes were flooded and residents had to be evacuated overnight after heavy downpours.