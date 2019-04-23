WATCH: Caught on CCTV - Suspect arrested for R33m train inferno in Cape Town

Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with a fire at a Cape Town station that destroyed two train sets worth an estimated R33m.

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant confirmed earlier that CCTV cameras had captured images of two people at the scene of the blaze on Sunday.

“Investigations into the circumstances of a malicious damage to property case where several train carriages were extensively damaged during a fire at Cape Town railway station [on Sunday] led to the arrest of a suspect,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.