WATCH | Elephant flips cars, destroys property during rampages through town

An elephant broke its chains and rampaged through a town in southern India on Thursday.

The elephant was reportedly taking part in a festival at Kalimuthi temple in Kuzhalmannam, Kerala, when it broke its chains and attacked its handler.

Footage of the incident shows the elephant destroying the wall of a property and then flipping cars over. Towards the end of the footage people can be seen running down a road in terror as men try to recapture it with ropes.

According to The Indian Express, the elephant was brought under control by its trainer. No casualties were reported but the elephant and its handler were injured.