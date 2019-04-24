News

Armed robbers hit Amalinda KFC

By Bhongo Jacob - 24 April 2019
File photo of a crime scene tape.
File photo of a crime scene tape.
Image: FILE

Three armed men made off with an undisclosed sum of money after robbing Amalinda KFC on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said three men walked into the shop and demanded money from the cashiers and manager.

“Three suspects approached the cashier and one took out a gun, one jumped over the counter and went to the back office where the manager was busy counting money. They took some money and fled in a gateway vehicle.”

He said police were investigating a case of business robbery.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
X