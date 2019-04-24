Fort Hare students square up at polls

Thousands of University of Fort Hare students head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new student representative council. The SRC elections will see the DA Student Organisation (Daso), SA Student Congress (Sasco) Pan Africanist Student Movement (Pasma), ANCYL, EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and Young Communist League (YCL) contesting.

