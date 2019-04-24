President Ramaphosa jets to flood-hit KZN as litter crisis looms

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal on his return from Egypt to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations underway in the ravaged province.

"Arrived back home and flew straight to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage caused by the floods and review the recovery efforts," the president tweeted early on Wednesday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the affected communities in KZN and Eastern Cape. I urge those living in the affected areas to take extra caution in this period."