Touching tributes for digital pioneer Matthew Buckland
Tributes have been pouring after the death of one of SA's digital media pioneers, Matthew Buckland.
Buckland made a name for himself in technology and business after founding a digital agency called Creative Spark and setting up the online division for the Mail&Guardian newspaper.
News of Buckland's death broke on Tuesday after the 44-year-old succumbed to cancer, News24 reported.
Buckland founded a technology publishing company called Burn Media in 2010 and has since played his role in the start-up industry through investment, mentorship and entrepreneurship.
Buckland leaves his wife and two children. Industry peers and friends took to social media to remember Buckland for his impact in media and business.
RIP #MatthewBuckland the news of your death has shaken me to the core. Thank you for your contribution to our world. I will miss our discussions...my deepest condolences to Bridget and the girls.— BronwenA (@BronwenA) April 23, 2019
I have no words #matthewbuckland you were made of special stuff, the world feels emptier without you in it #RIPmatthewbuckland— Angie Lazaro (@angielazaro) April 23, 2019
Devastated to hear @matthewbuckland has passed away. He was one of the originals, helping shape digital in SA. See his tweets - they encapsulate his passions. (He was there when I signed up to Twitter at the Rat & Parrot 12 years ago - still a vivid memory) #RIPMatthewBuckland pic.twitter.com/rfsU7ifHQO— Arthur Goldstuck (@art2gee) April 23, 2019
It is with deep shock and sadness we learnt of #MatthewBuckland passing today. We acquired Matt’s company Creative Spark a number of years ago & worked closely with Matt until he left the Group with Burn Media, to refocus on his true publishing passion #RIP #DeepestCondolences— Mike Abel (@abelmike) April 23, 2019
I worked with @matthewbuckland at eM&G & was in awe of how he shaped the SA digital media & tech scene since. What a loss, what a legacy.— michelle_matt (@michelle_matt) April 24, 2019
So sad to hear about @matthewbuckland's passing yesterday. He was a pivotal figure in the South African digital community and a critical voice in the entrepreneur sector. Salut, Matt. Our coffee sessions at La Cuccina will be sorely missed.— Fred Roed (@fredroed) April 24, 2019
I met @matthewbuckland on Jul 29, 2010 at a dingy little office on 35 Hope Street at the beginning of Creative Spark. It was the craziest 6 years of my life! An absolute honour to call him a close friend and mentor. Rest well Matt. ❤️ #RIPMatthewBuckland pic.twitter.com/3kjXXCKjjh— Merlot Girl (@MerlotGirl) April 23, 2019