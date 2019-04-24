Two paramedics suspended
Woman claims officials neglected her while giving birth – plans to sue
Two Eastern Cape emergency medical services (EMS) paramedics have been suspended by the provincial health department after allegedly failing to assist a heavily pregnant woman into a waiting ambulance in 2018.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.