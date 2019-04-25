Mudhouse collapses as man lies fast asleep

Residents tell of unspeakable misery in flood-ravaged region

“Mfowethu (my brother), I think I am alive today because God saved me.”These were words uttered by long-time Green Farms resident Andile Mxinwa on Thursday, four days after he had a near death experience, when his mudhouse collapsed under heavy floods while he was fast asleep.

