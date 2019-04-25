News

Mudhouse collapses as man lies fast asleep

Residents tell of unspeakable misery in flood-ravaged region

PREMIUM
By Sikho Ntshobane - 25 April 2019

“Mfowethu (my brother), I think I am alive today because God saved me.”These were words uttered by long-time Green Farms resident Andile Mxinwa on Thursday, four days after he had a near death experience, when his mudhouse collapsed under heavy floods while he was fast asleep.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Homes destroyed, lives lost - KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
X