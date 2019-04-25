News

Umhlanga beaches forced to shut due to deluge of debris

By Suthentira Govender - 25 April 2019
Umhlanga beaches were closed on Thursday due to debris from heavy rains that lashed greater Durban earlier this week.
Umhlanga beaches were closed on Thursday due to debris from heavy rains that lashed greater Durban earlier this week.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Debris-ravaged beaches in the posh seaside town of Umhlanga have been closed.

The Umhlanga Rocks urban improvement precinct (UIP) announced on Thursday that lifeguards had decided to shut the beaches "due to debris and dirty water flushed from the river into the sea after the heavy rains".

"They will recheck the water at midday and reassess the situation," said Cara Reilly of the UIP.

Torrential rains pounding KwaZulu-Natal not only caused devastating flooding and mudslides that have left up to 70 people dead, they also brought the province to the brink of an environmental disaster.

As mop-up operations continued and President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the affected areas on Wednesday, environmental activists in Bayhead and Durban Harbour worked tirelessly against a deluge of plastic flushed out of the city’s stormwater drains.

Numerous organisations have pledged to clean up the beaches and harbour at the weekend.

WATCH | KZN death toll after flash floods rises to 51

The death toll in KZN has risen to 51 following flash floods and heavy rains.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | KZN floods: Search for bodies continues as death toll approaches 70

Final figures are expected to be released during the day.
News
15 hours ago

FLOOD DEVASTATION: More than 30 dead after torrential rains ravage EC and KZN

Torrential downpours and flooding have led to the deaths of at least 33 people, mostly along the eastern seaboard – from Kwa-Zulu-Natal to the ...
News
2 days ago

Defence force joins rescue mission in flood-ravaged Port St Johns

The South African national defence force (Sandf) has been called in to help deal with the damage caused by torrential rains that flooded parts of ...
News
2 days ago

President Ramaphosa jets to flood-hit KZN as litter crisis looms

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal on his return from Egypt to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations underway in the ...
News
1 day ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Homes destroyed, lives lost - KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
X