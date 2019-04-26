Ramaphosa considers release of Dalindyebo

President makes assurance during campaign rally that he is seriously looking into the matter of the king

PREMIUM

In what could be seen as the strongest indication that incarcerated abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo might soon be a free man, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said granting the monarch a presidential pardon was under “serious consideration”.

