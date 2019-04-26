WATCH | Local LGBTQI community marches against discrimination

As the country commemorates Freedom Day on Saturday, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex (LGBTQI) community in Buffalo City Metro say they are yet to be liberated as they continue to be discriminated against.

To raise awareness on gender discrimination, the community held a cross-dressing march where males dressed in heels and females dressed as males marched in the East London CBD.

Organizer Athenkosi Fani said the march themed "Walk in Her Shoes" was to remind the public that, before judging someone, they should first try to walk a mile in their shoes.

"We do not want to be accepted, rather be tolerated as citizens of this country," said Fani.

The two-kilometre-long march was filled with song and dance by the men and women, some dressed in colorful tutu skirts, drawing attention from motorists who hooted and cheers from bystanders.

