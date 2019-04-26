News

WATCH | Local LGBTQI community marches against discrimination

By Aretha Linden - 26 April 2019
In an attempt to raise awareness on gender discrimination, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex (LGBTQI) community held a march on Friday. About 60 men and women, some clad in colourful tutu skirts, brought parts of the East London CBD to a standstill as they sang and danced from Buffalo City College to City Hall.
In an attempt to raise awareness on gender discrimination, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex (LGBTQI) community held a march on Friday. About 60 men and women, some clad in colourful tutu skirts, brought parts of the East London CBD to a standstill as they sang and danced from Buffalo City College to City Hall.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

As the country commemorates Freedom Day on Saturday,  the  Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex (LGBTQI) community in Buffalo City Metro say they are yet to be liberated as they continue to be discriminated against.

To raise awareness on gender discrimination, the community held a cross-dressing march where males dressed in heels and females dressed as males marched in the East London CBD.  

Organizer Athenkosi Fani said the march themed "Walk in Her Shoes" was to remind the public that, before judging someone, they should first try to walk a mile in their shoes.

"We do not want to be accepted, rather be tolerated as citizens of this country," said Fani.

The two-kilometre-long march was filled with song and dance by the men and women, some dressed in colorful tutu skirts,  drawing attention from motorists who hooted and  cheers from bystanders.

See more pictures and read the full story tomorrow on DispatchLIVE and in the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition.

East London's LGBTQI community march on City Hall to protest against the discrimination they every day.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LGBTQI march
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X